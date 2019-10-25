Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. Brunswick also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$4.25 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,145. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.31 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.24.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

