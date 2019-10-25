Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 6.2%

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.90, approximately 1,906,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,826,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,526,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

