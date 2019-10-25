Brokers Set Expectations for Prudential Financial Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

