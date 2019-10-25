Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

MRO opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,764.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

