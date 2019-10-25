Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target at $12.83

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 152,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

