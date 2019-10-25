Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $86.67

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $497,961.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $30,744.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,677.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,449,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 716,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,214. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

