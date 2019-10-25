Brokerages Set Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) PT at $8.00

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,805. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $65.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.66.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 88.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rosehill Resources news, Director Harry Quarls bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 and have sold 4,781 shares valued at $9,338. Insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 63.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

