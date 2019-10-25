Brokerages Set Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) PT at $56.71

Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,572,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,768. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

