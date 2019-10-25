Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $167.57

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,597 shares of company stock worth $764,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $165.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.