Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $16.17

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 79,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,929. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.