Brokerages Set CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Target Price at $56.21

Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CBS to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSE CBS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,291. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CBS has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CBS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

