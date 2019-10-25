Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $11.97

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 276,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,282. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $199,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,095,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,117,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

