Brokerages Set Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) PT at $23.60

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avedro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of AVDR stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Avedro has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avedro will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avedro by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avedro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

