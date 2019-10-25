Brokerages Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

