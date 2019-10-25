Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other news, Director James L. Muehlbauer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 45.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 64.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 1,225,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,566. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

