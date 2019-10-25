Brokerages Expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp’s rating score has declined by 19.8% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $86.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MGRC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $333,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $216,937.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,893.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 363,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

