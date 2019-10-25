Brokerages Expect Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Post ($0.01) EPS

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

