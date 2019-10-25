Brokerages Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

GDDY traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 808,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.69. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $149,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,790.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $28,224.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,653 shares of company stock worth $639,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

