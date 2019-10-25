Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cassava Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

