Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,078,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,280,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,301,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,241,000 after purchasing an additional 780,573 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,813,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,786,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,323,000 after purchasing an additional 699,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

