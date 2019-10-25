Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

NYSE:PEN traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 307.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $185.70.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $1,193,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $800,269.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,794.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,026 shares of company stock worth $7,030,620. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16,171.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,694 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 271,784 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

