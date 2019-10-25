Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). ConforMIS posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

CFMS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,514. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.