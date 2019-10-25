Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 249,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,779,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 933,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

