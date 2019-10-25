Brokerages Anticipate Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 158,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,316. The stock has a market cap of $383.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Camtek by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 20.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 177,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Camtek by 246.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 73.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

