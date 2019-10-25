Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.85, but opened at $54.42. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 5,148,744 shares changing hands.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
