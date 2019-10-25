Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.85, but opened at $54.42. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 5,148,744 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.