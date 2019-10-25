Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

