Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $89,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $131.91 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

