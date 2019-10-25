Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

