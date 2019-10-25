Brinker Capital Inc. Has $23.24 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

