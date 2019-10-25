Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

