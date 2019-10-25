Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 579 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

