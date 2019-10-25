Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 5,128 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 120,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 999.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $704,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,921. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

