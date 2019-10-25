Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6-48.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.40 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 335,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $372.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.