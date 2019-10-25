Briggs & Stratton (BGG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Briggs & Stratton has set its FY20 guidance at $0.20-0.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BGG opened at $6.62 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,219.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachele Marie Lehr bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,229.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

