Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

BDGE stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 8,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $595.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum purchased 3,875 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $48,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,979.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

