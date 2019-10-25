Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $312.70

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $312.70 and traded as high as $341.80. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 313,495 shares trading hands.

BRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350.80 ($4.58).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan purchased 33,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £99,354 ($129,823.60). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,140.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

