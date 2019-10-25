Brave Asset Management Inc. Makes New $358,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 192,953 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $139.20 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $148.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

