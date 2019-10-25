Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

