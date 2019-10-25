Brave Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.