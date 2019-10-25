BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Trading 7.2% Higher

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

About BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

