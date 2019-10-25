JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BP by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of BP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 89,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.