JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BP by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of BP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 89,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
