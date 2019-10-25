Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 9,570 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

