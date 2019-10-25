Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 5,433 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

