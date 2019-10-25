Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,302 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

