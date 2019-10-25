Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

