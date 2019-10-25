Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,511,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after buying an additional 146,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

