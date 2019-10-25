Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,885 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,277,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $617,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.41 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.