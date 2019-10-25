Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.29. 749,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,168.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,838.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

