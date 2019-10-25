BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $49,684.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 980,536,050 coins and its circulating supply is 692,803,156 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

