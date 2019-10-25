BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BOS Better OnLine Sol from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

Shares of BOSC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.11. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 2.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.